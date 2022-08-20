日本
セスナが交通量の多い道路に不時着　米国
米フロリダ州オーランド市では19日、プライベートのプロペラ軽飛行機「セスナ182スカイレーン」が不時着する出来事が発生した。このセスナ機は交通量の多い道路に降下したが、幸いにも走行中の車に衝突することはなかった。 2022年8月20日, Sputnik 日本
事故の瞬間を捉えた映像では、機体が道路に急降下し始め、不時着の直前に大きく横に傾いているのがわかる。その後、機体は道路にハードランディングした。駆けつけた救急隊によると、この事故で同機を操縦していた40歳の男性パイロットは軽傷を負った。車の中から不着陸の様子を間近で撮影したドライバーは、肝を冷やしたという。
セスナが交通量の多い道路に不時着　米国

2022年8月20日, 23:53
米フロリダ州オーランド市では19日、プライベートのプロペラ軽飛行機「セスナ182スカイレーン」が不時着する出来事が発生した。このセスナ機は交通量の多い道路に降下したが、幸いにも走行中の車に衝突することはなかった。
事故の瞬間を捉えた映像では、機体が道路に急降下し始め、不時着の直前に大きく横に傾いているのがわかる。その後、機体は道路にハードランディングした。
駆けつけた救急隊によると、この事故で同機を操縦していた40歳の男性パイロットは軽傷を負った。車の中から不着陸の様子を間近で撮影したドライバーは、肝を冷やしたという。
