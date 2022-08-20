セスナが交通量の多い道路に不時着 米国
米フロリダ州オーランド市では19日、プライベートのプロペラ軽飛行機「セスナ182スカイレーン」が不時着する出来事が発生した。このセスナ機は交通量の多い道路に降下したが、幸いにも走行中の車に衝突することはなかった。
事故の瞬間を捉えた映像では、機体が道路に急降下し始め、不時着の直前に大きく横に傾いているのがわかる。その後、機体は道路にハードランディングした。
Just spoke with the pilot. He says he’s doing ok. He had a large bandage on his forehead. He says he had gas when the plane crashed. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/SaUbFy8TKe— Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) August 19, 2022
駆けつけた救急隊によると、この事故で同機を操縦していた40歳の男性パイロットは軽傷を負った。車の中から不着陸の様子を間近で撮影したドライバーは、肝を冷やしたという。
Everyone is safe ! A 1956 Cessna 182 Skylane went down on University Boulevard and Econ Trail in Orlando Friday due the engine failure.— FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 20, 2022
It is being said , aircraft was on a maintenance flight at the time of the crash landing.
📹: Raiah Collins#aircraft #safety #aviation pic.twitter.com/t9mupj0pCm