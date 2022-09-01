イスラエル軍がシリアの国際空港を空爆
イスラエル軍はシリアの首都ダマスカスにある国際空港を空爆している。これに対しシリア軍は防空システムでミサイルの一部を撃墜した。シリア国営放送SANAが報じた。
シリア軍は首都ダマスカス、及びその近郊でイスラエル軍によるミサイル攻撃に反撃した。
BREAKING: Israel just bombed Aleppo International Airport in Syria. Aleppo is Syria's economic hub.— Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) August 31, 2022
This is after they bombed Damascus International Airport two months ago.
Israel is an aggressive bully that exports terrorism then plays the victim. pic.twitter.com/wMMmwzkZad
報道によると、空港では物的被害が生じている。
