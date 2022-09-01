日本
イスラエル軍がシリアの国際空港を空爆
イスラエル軍がシリアの国際空港を空爆
イスラエル軍はシリアの首都ダマスカスにある国際空港を空爆している。これに対しシリア軍は防空システムでミサイルの一部を撃墜した。シリア国営放送SANAが報じた。
シリア軍は首都ダマスカス、及びその近郊でイスラエル軍によるミサイル攻撃に反撃した。報道によると、空港では物的被害が生じている。
2022年9月1日, 07:59
イスラエル軍はシリアの首都ダマスカスにある国際空港を空爆している。これに対しシリア軍は防空システムでミサイルの一部を撃墜した。シリア国営放送SANAが報じた。
シリア軍は首都ダマスカス、及びその近郊でイスラエル軍によるミサイル攻撃に反撃した。
報道によると、空港では物的被害が生じている。
イスラエル国防相が訪日　防衛協力の覚書を締結　外交関係樹立70周年
トルコ、イスラエルとの外交関係回復を決定
