日本
ボスポラス海峡が封鎖、ウクライナ方面から来た船が座礁
ボスポラス海峡が封鎖、ウクライナ方面から来た船が座礁
ウクライナからトルコのイスタンブールへと向かっていた船がボスポラス海峡で座礁し、海峡は通行不可となっている。トルコ国境警備隊の発表で明らかになった。 2022年9月2日, Sputnik 日本
現在、複数のタグボートが海峡へと向かい、座礁した船の引き上げ作業を進めている。ボスポラス海峡の通行は停止されている。関連ニュース
2022年9月2日, 07:46
ウクライナからトルコのイスタンブールへと向かっていた船がボスポラス海峡で座礁し、海峡は通行不可となっている。トルコ国境警備隊の発表で明らかになった。
現在、複数のタグボートが海峡へと向かい、座礁した船の引き上げ作業を進めている。
ボスポラス海峡の通行は停止されている。
シンガポールの石油タンカーがスエズ運河で座礁
ザポリージャ原発　第3のチェルノブイリや福島となるか　専門家らの見解
