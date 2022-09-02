ボスポラス海峡が封鎖、ウクライナ方面から来た船が座礁
ウクライナからトルコのイスタンブールへと向かっていた船がボスポラス海峡で座礁し、海峡は通行不可となっている。トルコ国境警備隊の発表で明らかになった。
現在、複数のタグボートが海峡へと向かい、座礁した船の引き上げ作業を進めている。
📹 | Cargo ship "Lady Zehma" transporting corn from #Ukraine runs aground at the Bosphorus in #Türkiye's #Istanbul.— EHA News (@eha_news) September 1, 2022
▪️Turkish Coastguard sends ships to save the Lady Zehma.
▪️Traffic at the Bosphorus has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/KbDWsNEBNx
ボスポラス海峡の通行は停止されている。
The vessel Lady Zehma en route from #Ukraine to Istanbul ran aground, traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 1, 2022
This is reported by the Turkish Coast Guard.
Lady Zehma is one of six vessels with agricultural products that left Ukrainian ports on August 30. pic.twitter.com/EWnSTNwU3R
