イスラエルがシリアを空爆、空港の滑走路を破壊
イスラエルがシリアのアレッポ国際空港に空爆を行い、滑走路を破壊した。シリア国防省が発表した。
先にシリア国営メディアはアレッポ空港がイスラエル軍の空爆を受けていると報じていた。シリア側によると、防空システムによりミサイルのうち、数発は撃墜に成功したという。
BREAKING 🇸🇾 : Syria’s official news agency #SANA has confirmed an “Israeli” attack against #Aleppo airport, launched from the #Mediterranean west of #Latakia.— Zaid Ahmd (@realzaidzayn) September 6, 2022
♦️Tasnim news also says three missiles have hit the airport.#Syria #Israel #IAF
Aleppo airport runway Bombed⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ncWjEr83Nn
発表によると、空爆は日本時間の7日午前2時16分頃に実施された。この空爆により滑走路は破壊され、使用が不可能となっている。
