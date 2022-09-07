日本
https://sputniknews.jp/20220907/12798814.html
イスラエルがシリアを空爆、空港の滑走路を破壊
イスラエルがシリアを空爆、空港の滑走路を破壊
イスラエルがシリアのアレッポ国際空港に空爆を行い、滑走路を破壊した。シリア国防省が発表した。 2022年9月7日, Sputnik 日本
2022-09-07T09:13+0900
2022-09-07T09:13+0900
シリア
イスラエル
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/575/80/5758083_0:0:1107:622_1920x0_80_0_0_2a055d582f144af6345626235872c4a7.png
先にシリア国営メディアはアレッポ空港がイスラエル軍の空爆を受けていると報じていた。シリア側によると、防空システムによりミサイルのうち、数発は撃墜に成功したという。発表によると、空爆は日本時間の7日午前2時16分頃に実施された。この空爆により滑走路は破壊され、使用が不可能となっている。関連ニュース
シリア
イスラエル
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/575/80/5758083_69:0:898:622_1920x0_80_0_0_0ed530900f98a707e8022cfe08d78809.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
シリア, イスラエル
シリア, イスラエル

イスラエルがシリアを空爆、空港の滑走路を破壊

2022年9月7日, 09:13
© 写真 : SANAイスラエルがシリアを空爆、空港の滑走路を破壊
イスラエルがシリアを空爆、空港の滑走路を破壊 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 07.09.2022
© 写真 : SANA
イスラエルがシリアのアレッポ国際空港に空爆を行い、滑走路を破壊した。シリア国防省が発表した。
先にシリア国営メディアはアレッポ空港がイスラエル軍の空爆を受けていると報じていた。シリア側によると、防空システムによりミサイルのうち、数発は撃墜に成功したという。
発表によると、空爆は日本時間の7日午前2時16分頃に実施された。この空爆により滑走路は破壊され、使用が不可能となっている。
関連ニュース
イスラエル国防相が訪日　防衛協力の覚書を締結　外交関係樹立70周年
トルコ、イスラエルとの外交関係回復を決定
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала