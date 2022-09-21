カムチャッカでM6.1の地震

#EarthquakeReport for M 6.0 #Earthquake offshore #Nikolskoe #Russia



(likely) right-lateral strike-slip earthquake along Bering fault, related to the Bering Kresla plate boundary shear zone



interpretive poster from nearby event 20 Dec '18 shows tectonicshttps://t.co/OQ1ouYGJM7 pic.twitter.com/TbxpxqTUI0