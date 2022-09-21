カムチャッカでM6.1の地震
露カムチャッカ地方のベーリング島でマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。ロシア科学アカデミー地球物理局カムチャッカ支部が発表した。
地震は日本時間3時23分に発生した。震源はベーリング島ニコリスコエ村から28キロ。震源の深さは23キロ。
#EarthquakeReport for M 6.0 #Earthquake offshore #Nikolskoe #Russia— Jason "Jay" R. Patton (@patton_cascadia) September 20, 2022
(likely) right-lateral strike-slip earthquake along Bering fault, related to the Bering Kresla plate boundary shear zone
interpretive poster from nearby event 20 Dec '18 shows tectonicshttps://t.co/OQ1ouYGJM7 pic.twitter.com/TbxpxqTUI0
建物の倒壊や津波の危険性に関する情報は今のところ伝えられていない。