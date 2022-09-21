日本
カムチャッカでM6.1の地震
露カムチャッカ地方のベーリング島でマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。ロシア科学アカデミー地球物理局カムチャッカ支部が発表した。 2022年9月21日, Sputnik 日本
ロシア
地震
地震は日本時間3時23分に発生した。震源はベーリング島ニコリスコエ村から28キロ。震源の深さは23キロ。建物の倒壊や津波の危険性に関する情報は今のところ伝えられていない。
ロシア, 地震
露カムチャッカ地方のベーリング島でマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。ロシア科学アカデミー地球物理局カムチャッカ支部が発表した。
地震は日本時間3時23分に発生した。震源はベーリング島ニコリスコエ村から28キロ。震源の深さは23キロ。
建物の倒壊や津波の危険性に関する情報は今のところ伝えられていない。
