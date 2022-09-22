米オハイオ州の石油精製工場で大規模火災、2人死亡
2022年9月22日, 08:33 (更新: 2022年9月22日, 09:00)
オハイオ州オレゴン市にある英ブリティッシュ・ペトロリアムの石油精製工場「Husky Toledo Refinery」で大規模火災が発生し、2人が死亡した。NBCニュースが会社側の発表を引用して報じた。
工場の火災は現地時間の20日夕方に発生した。この火災により2人が死亡した。
Two people were injured after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said.— D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) September 21, 2022
Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. pic.twitter.com/8rDgZ8RU9j
火災は鎮火しており、工場は現在、封鎖されているという。
