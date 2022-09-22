日本
https://sputniknews.jp/20220922/2-13033519.html
米オハイオ州の石油精製工場で大規模火災、2人死亡
米オハイオ州の石油精製工場で大規模火災、2人死亡
オハイオ州オレゴン市にある英ブリティッシュ・ペトロリアムの石油精製工場「Husky Toledo Refinery」で大規模火災が発生し、2人が死亡した。NBCニュースが会社側の発表を引用して報じた。 2022年9月22日, Sputnik 日本
2022-09-22T08:33+0900
2022-09-22T09:00+0900
米国
石油
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/399/09/3990915_0:209:3008:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_99773b69b23eaafa0b507c377d7aebb6.jpg
工場の火災は現地時間の20日夕方に発生した。この火災により2人が死亡した。火災は鎮火しており、工場は現在、封鎖されているという。関連ニュース
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/399/09/3990915_200:0:2867:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_6224b34b5e61ab38991baf2f0b0f67c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
米国, 石油
米国, 石油

米オハイオ州の石油精製工場で大規模火災、2人死亡

2022年9月22日, 08:33 (更新: 2022年9月22日, 09:00)
© Fotolia / Burnstuff2003米オハイオ州の石油精製工場で大規模火災、2人死亡
米オハイオ州の石油精製工場で大規模火災、2人死亡 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 22.09.2022
© Fotolia / Burnstuff2003
オハイオ州オレゴン市にある英ブリティッシュ・ペトロリアムの石油精製工場「Husky Toledo Refinery」で大規模火災が発生し、2人が死亡した。NBCニュースが会社側の発表を引用して報じた。
工場の火災は現地時間の20日夕方に発生した。この火災により2人が死亡した。
火災は鎮火しており、工場は現在、封鎖されているという。
関連ニュース
バングラデシュ裁判所　邦人殺害の4人に極刑
「国葬反対」、 首相官邸近くで男性が焼身自殺図る
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала