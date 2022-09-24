日本
美しい偶然、星の小路：「International Photography Awards 2022」受賞作品
美しい偶然、星の小路：「International Photography Awards 2022」受賞作品
ニューヨーク発の国際的な写真コンテスト「International Photography Awards（インターナショナル・フォトグラフィー・アワード、IPA）」が今年も開催され、プロフェッショナル・ノンプロフェッショナル部門の受賞者と各部門のファイナリストがこのほど発表された。 2022年9月24日, Sputnik 日本
今回のコンテストには、世界120ヶ国か1万4000点以上もの作品が集結。著名な写真専門家からなる国際審査員によって最終的に選出された各部門の受賞作品を、スプートニクで紹介する。
美しい偶然、星の小路：「International Photography Awards 2022」受賞作品

2022年9月24日, 18:37
ニューヨーク発の国際的な写真コンテスト「International Photography Awards（インターナショナル・フォトグラフィー・アワード、IPA）」が今年も開催され、プロフェッショナル・ノンプロフェッショナル部門の受賞者と各部門のファイナリストがこのほど発表された。
今回のコンテストには、世界120ヶ国か1万4000点以上もの作品が集結。著名な写真専門家からなる国際審査員によって最終的に選出された各部門の受賞作品を、スプートニクで紹介する。
© 写真 : Lars Beusker/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Nature Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Once Upon A Time』　Lars Beusker氏（ドイツ）

© 写真 : Juan Carlos/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Editorial / Press Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Abrazos Desde Kabul』　Juan Carlos氏（エルサルバドル）

© 写真 : Takeshi Kameyama/IPA 2022

ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Nature Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Tadami Line in winter』　Takeshi Kameyama氏（日本）

© 写真 : Adrian Donoghue/IPA 2022

ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Fine Art Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『The adventures of young Matilda』　Adrian Donoghue氏（オーストラリア）

© 写真 : James Lightbown/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Sports Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『LA Ballers』　James Lightbown氏（英国）

© 写真 : Lukasz Spychala/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Analog / Film Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Avenue of Stars』　Lukasz Spychala氏（ポーランド）

© 写真 : 一凡 吴/IPA 2022

ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Architecture Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『城市之“芯”』　凡吴氏（中国）

© 写真 : Peter Zarkob/IPA 2022

ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Sports Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Teamwork』　Teamwork氏（スペイン）

© 写真 : Martin Stranka/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Special Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Beautiful Accidents』　Martin Stranka氏（チェコ）

© 写真 : Gregory Coutros/IPA 2022

ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Event Photographer Of the Yea」受賞作品『In Response....』　Gregory Coutros氏（米国）

© 写真 : Aaron Anderson/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「People Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『The Journey』　Aaron Anderson氏（米国）

© 写真 : Yi Han & Yaorong Lu/IPA 2022

ノンプロフェッショナル部門「People Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Adrian's Adventure』　Yi Han & Yaorong Lu氏（中国）

© 写真 : Imani McCray/IPA 2022

「エディトリアル／プレス／ポリティカル」部門2位入賞作品『Juxtaposition』　Imani McCray氏（米国）

© 写真 : Janan Chen/IPA 2022

「Special Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Red』　Janan Chen氏（台湾）

© 写真 : Nils Riedweg/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Fine Art Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Dystopia』　Nils Riedweg氏（スイス）

© 写真 : Alessandro Iasevoli/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Event Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Fiesta de los Toros in Giron』　Alessandro Iasevoli氏（イタリア）

© 写真 : Ramin Barzegar/IPA 2022

プロフェッショナル部門「Architecture Photographer」受賞作品『My Vision』　Ramin Barzegar氏（米国）

© 写真 : Andy Anderson/IPA 2022

「より深い視点」部門2位入賞作品『The Sherpa Project』　Andy Anderson氏（米国）

