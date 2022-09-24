美しい偶然、星の小路：「International Photography Awards 2022」受賞作品
プロフェッショナル部門「Nature Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Once Upon A Time』 Lars Beusker氏（ドイツ）
プロフェッショナル部門「Editorial / Press Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Abrazos Desde Kabul』 Juan Carlos氏（エルサルバドル）
ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Nature Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Tadami Line in winter』 Takeshi Kameyama氏（日本）
ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Fine Art Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『The adventures of young Matilda』 Adrian Donoghue氏（オーストラリア）
プロフェッショナル部門「Sports Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『LA Ballers』 James Lightbown氏（英国）
プロフェッショナル部門「Analog / Film Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Avenue of Stars』 Lukasz Spychala氏（ポーランド）
ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Architecture Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『城市之“芯”』 凡吴氏（中国）
ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Sports Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Teamwork』 Teamwork氏（スペイン）
プロフェッショナル部門「Special Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Beautiful Accidents』 Martin Stranka氏（チェコ）
ノンプロフェッショナル部門「Event Photographer Of the Yea」受賞作品『In Response....』 Gregory Coutros氏（米国）
プロフェッショナル部門「People Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『The Journey』 Aaron Anderson氏（米国）
ノンプロフェッショナル部門「People Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Adrian's Adventure』 Yi Han & Yaorong Lu氏（中国）
「エディトリアル／プレス／ポリティカル」部門2位入賞作品『Juxtaposition』 Imani McCray氏（米国）
「Special Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Red』 Janan Chen氏（台湾）
プロフェッショナル部門「Fine Art Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Dystopia』 Nils Riedweg氏（スイス）
プロフェッショナル部門「Event Photographer Of the Year」受賞作品『Fiesta de los Toros in Giron』 Alessandro Iasevoli氏（イタリア）
プロフェッショナル部門「Architecture Photographer」受賞作品『My Vision』 Ramin Barzegar氏（米国）
「より深い視点」部門2位入賞作品『The Sherpa Project』 Andy Anderson氏（米国）