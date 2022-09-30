米フロリダで500年に一度の洪水、ハリケーン「イアン」直撃で14人犠牲
強い勢力のハリケーン「イアン」が米フロリダ州を直撃し、州内では少なくとも14人が死亡した。現地メディア、パーム・ビーチ・ポストが報じた。
報道によると、州内の複数地域から犠牲者に関する情報が入っている。現地政府は、倒壊した建物の解体を進めており、正確な犠牲者数については発表できていない。犠牲者数は今後も増加する模様。
Horrific imagery coming out of Fort Myers Beach from MyRadar storm chaser @aaronjayjack after Major Hurricane Ian pushed storm surge ashore. Search and rescue is still underway. Our thoughts are with everyone that lives here. #ian #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/cFR1rK8SNP— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) September 29, 2022
ハリケーン「イアン」はフロリダ南西部を直撃し、甚大な被害をもたらしたほか、各地では洪水が発生し、250万人以上の市民が停電の影響を受け、通信網や現地の空港は機能が停止した。
Sandhill Cranes trying to hunker down during hurricane Ian. I wanted to bring them home. #Ian #HurricanIan pic.twitter.com/efqZdCQ4hC— Casey Clifton (@grilldbeef) September 29, 2022
フロリダ州のロン・デサンティス州知事は発生した被害について「歴史的」規模とコメントした。州内では500年に1度とされる洪水も発生している。
We were in the eye wall of Cat. 4 #Hurricane #Ian for over 5 hours and the back side was the worst.— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 29, 2022
I haven't experienced anything close to this in over 30 years @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/wfEqcuEBAm
ジョー・バイデン大統領は大規模災害を発表し、連邦政府からの支援をフロリダ州に拠出するよう指示した。
