プーチン大統領、ヘルソン州とザポリージャ州の独立を承認
米フロリダで500年に一度の洪水、ハリケーン「イアン」直撃で14人犠牲
米フロリダで500年に一度の洪水、ハリケーン「イアン」直撃で14人犠牲
強い勢力のハリケーン「イアン」が米フロリダ州を直撃し、州内では少なくとも14人が死亡した。現地メディア、パーム・ビーチ・ポストが報じた。 2022年9月30日
報道によると、州内の複数地域から犠牲者に関する情報が入っている。現地政府は、倒壊した建物の解体を進めており、正確な犠牲者数については発表できていない。犠牲者数は今後も増加する模様。ハリケーン「イアン」はフロリダ南西部を直撃し、甚大な被害をもたらしたほか、各地では洪水が発生し、250万人以上の市民が停電の影響を受け、通信網や現地の空港は機能が停止した。フロリダ州のロン・デサンティス州知事は発生した被害について「歴史的」規模とコメントした。州内では500年に1度とされる洪水も発生している。ジョー・バイデン大統領は大規模災害を発表し、連邦政府からの支援をフロリダ州に拠出するよう指示した。関連ニュース
米フロリダで500年に一度の洪水、ハリケーン「イアン」直撃で14人犠牲

2022年9月30日, 08:41
強い勢力のハリケーン「イアン」が米フロリダ州を直撃し、州内では少なくとも14人が死亡した。現地メディア、パーム・ビーチ・ポストが報じた。
報道によると、州内の複数地域から犠牲者に関する情報が入っている。現地政府は、倒壊した建物の解体を進めており、正確な犠牲者数については発表できていない。犠牲者数は今後も増加する模様。
ハリケーン「イアン」はフロリダ南西部を直撃し、甚大な被害をもたらしたほか、各地では洪水が発生し、250万人以上の市民が停電の影響を受け、通信網や現地の空港は機能が停止した。
フロリダ州のロン・デサンティス州知事は発生した被害について「歴史的」規模とコメントした。州内では500年に1度とされる洪水も発生している。
ジョー・バイデン大統領は大規模災害を発表し、連邦政府からの支援をフロリダ州に拠出するよう指示した。
