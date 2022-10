ナイジェリア南部でボートが転覆　70人以上が行方不明＝メディア

BREAKING: #BNNnigeria Reports



Over the weekend, a boat capsized in Anambra State's in Ogbaru's Umunnankwo community, leaving 76 people missing.



The ill-fated boat took off from Onukwu Bridge and was on its way to Ogbakuba's Nkwo market when it capsized, according to witnesses. pic.twitter.com/4GIi1a0mgP