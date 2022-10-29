日本
フィリピン　台風により72人死亡、33人負傷
フィリピン　台風により72人死亡、33人負傷
フィリピンでは台風22号（ナルガエ）の影響により、72人が死亡、33人が負傷した。国家災害リスク削減管理委員会（NDRRMC）が報告した。 2022年10月29日, Sputnik 日本
フィリピン
台風
台風による豪雨の影響で、南部ミンダナオ島などでは27日から28日にかけて洪水や土石流が発生した。同委員会の報告によると、少なくとも14人が行方不明となっている。台風は18万1100人に影響を及ぼしたという。約1万2100人が避難を余儀なくされ、その一部の人々は113の避難所に避難した。この台風により、道路71本、橋16本、58港が損壊。12の市町村で停電が発生したが、3つの市町村で復旧している。また、2つの自治体で断水が発生した。
フィリピン　台風により72人死亡、33人負傷

2022年10月29日, 13:57
© AP Photo / Jay Labra
フィリピン、台風 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 29.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jay Labra
フィリピンでは台風22号（ナルガエ）の影響により、72人が死亡、33人が負傷した。国家災害リスク削減管理委員会（NDRRMC）が報告した。
台風による豪雨の影響で、南部ミンダナオ島などでは27日から28日にかけて洪水や土石流が発生した。
同委員会の報告によると、少なくとも14人が行方不明となっている。台風は18万1100人に影響を及ぼしたという。約1万2100人が避難を余儀なくされ、その一部の人々は113の避難所に避難した。
この台風により、道路71本、橋16本、58港が損壊。12の市町村で停電が発生したが、3つの市町村で復旧している。また、2つの自治体で断水が発生した。
