フィリピン 台風により72人死亡、33人負傷
© AP Photo / Jay Labraフィリピン、台風
© AP Photo / Jay Labra
フィリピンでは台風22号（ナルガエ）の影響により、72人が死亡、33人が負傷した。国家災害リスク削減管理委員会（NDRRMC）が報告した。
台風による豪雨の影響で、南部ミンダナオ島などでは27日から28日にかけて洪水や土石流が発生した。
Disaster response officials rescue residents stranded by floods in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, due to rain from #PaengPH on Friday, October 28.
Bookmark this page for updates: https://t.co/wMmFxayXTB pic.twitter.com/oroXunN6Jq
同委員会の報告によると、少なくとも14人が行方不明となっている。台風は18万1100人に影響を及ぼしたという。約1万2100人が避難を余儀なくされ、その一部の人々は113の避難所に避難した。
SITUATIONAL REPORT: Some parts of Cotabato submerged underwater due to heavy rains brought by #PaengPH.
この台風により、道路71本、橋16本、58港が損壊。12の市町村で停電が発生したが、3つの市町村で復旧している。また、2つの自治体で断水が発生した。