ネパールでM6.3の地震、死者3人
2022年11月9日, 08:25 (更新: 2022年11月9日, 08:28)
ネパールでM6.3の地震、死者3人
ネパールでマグニチュード6.3の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震は、現地時間9日2時11分に観測された。
Massive #Earthquake tremors captured in #CCTV inside office.#Earthquake #India #Nepal #China pic.twitter.com/JO6LBqzddi— Himanshu dixit 💙 (@HimanshuDixitt) November 8, 2022
震源地はネパール西部で、インドとの国境付近。震源の深さは10キロ。
An Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 with a depth of 10KM strikes Nepal at 1:57AM. Epicentre is at 205km SE of Joshimath, Uttarakhand:National Center for Seismology. #earthquake Tremors felt in various states. https://t.co/NzHpav6Cfc pic.twitter.com/zFNPUvaU30— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 8, 2022
これまでに3人が死亡したとの情報が入っている。
Update: At least 3 persons have been killed in the earthquake, which hit Nepal early on Wednesday. This was the second earthquake in the country in 24 hours.— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 8, 2022
