日本
https://sputniknews.jp/20221109/m633-13703001.html
ネパールでM6.3の地震、死者3人
ネパールでM6.3の地震、死者3人
ネパールでマグニチュード6.3の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
2022-11-09T08:25+0900
2022-11-09T08:28+0900
地震
ネパール
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/586/25/5862574_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_5cc483164e8c58a5f0889087c61a8e3d.jpg
地震は、現地時間9日2時11分に観測された。震源地はネパール西部で、インドとの国境付近。震源の深さは10キロ。これまでに3人が死亡したとの情報が入っている。
ネパール
ニュース
地震, ネパール
地震, ネパール

ネパールでM6.3の地震、死者3人

2022年11月9日, 08:25 (更新: 2022年11月9日, 08:28)
© Depositphotos.com / DestinacigdemネパールでM6.3の地震、死者3人
ネパールでM6.3の地震、死者3人 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 09.11.2022
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdem
ネパールでマグニチュード6.3の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震は、現地時間9日2時11分に観測された。
震源地はネパール西部で、インドとの国境付近。震源の深さは10キロ。
これまでに3人が死亡したとの情報が入っている。
