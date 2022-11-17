米テキサス州でM5.3の地震
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdem米テキサス州でM5.3の地震
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdem
米テキサス州でマグニチュード5.3の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震は、日本時間17日6時32分に観測された。
BREAKING: The USGS is now reporting a Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake struck near the Reeves/Culverson County Line at 3:32 PM Today.— Anthony Franze (@AnthonyFranzeWX) November 16, 2022
This is the 3rd strongest earthquake EVER to strike Texas, and the strongest since 1995. pic.twitter.com/xCS6UDr9NZ
震源地はテキサス州ペコスから北西に53キロ、震源の深さは2キロ。
関連ニュース