米テキサス州でM5.3の地震

日本
https://sputniknews.jp/20221117/m53-13831255.html
米テキサス州でマグニチュード5.3の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。 2022年11月17日, Sputnik 日本
2022-11-17T07:17+0900
2022-11-17T07:17+0900
地震
米国
地震は、日本時間17日6時32分に観測された。震源地はテキサス州ペコスから北西に53キロ、震源の深さは2キロ。関連ニュース
地震, 米国
地震, 米国

2022年11月17日, 07:17
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdem
米テキサス州でマグニチュード5.3の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震は、日本時間17日6時32分に観測された。
震源地はテキサス州ペコスから北西に53キロ、震源の深さは2キロ。
