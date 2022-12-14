日本
コンゴで洪水、120人以上が犠牲
コンゴで洪水、120人以上が犠牲
コンゴ民主共和国の首都キンシャサでは、洪水と土砂崩れにより少なくとも120人が死亡した。コンゴ内務省の消息筋を引用してロイター通信が報じた。 2022年12月14日, Sputnik 日本
首都キンシャサでは洪水により多くの家屋が倒壊した。この洪水により首都は一部の幹線道路が遮断され、港へのアクセスも困難になっている。
アフリカ
アフリカ

コンゴで洪水、120人以上が犠牲

2022年12月14日, 08:08
コンゴで洪水、120人以上が犠牲
コンゴで洪水、120人以上が犠牲 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 14.12.2022
© Fotolia / Archimede
コンゴ民主共和国の首都キンシャサでは、洪水と土砂崩れにより少なくとも120人が死亡した。コンゴ内務省の消息筋を引用してロイター通信が報じた。
首都キンシャサでは洪水により多くの家屋が倒壊した。
この洪水により首都は一部の幹線道路が遮断され、港へのアクセスも困難になっている。
