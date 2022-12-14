コンゴで洪水、120人以上が犠牲
コンゴ民主共和国の首都キンシャサでは、洪水と土砂崩れにより少なくとも120人が死亡した。コンゴ内務省の消息筋を引用してロイター通信が報じた。
首都キンシャサでは洪水により多くの家屋が倒壊した。
🔴 At least 50 people have been killed in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, after heavy rains caused floods and landslides.— BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) December 13, 2022
🔴 There are reports of homes collapsing with major roads submerged in the city of 15 million people.
Read: https://t.co/5CnBCKTOnC pic.twitter.com/cmzcCJqNeM
この洪水により首都は一部の幹線道路が遮断され、港へのアクセスも困難になっている。
Nine lives lost as floods hit DR Congo capital pic.twitter.com/LWkpv5ElnZ— K24 TV (@K24Tv) December 13, 2022
関連ニュース