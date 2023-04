ロシアから撤退していたZARAが新たな店名でモスクワにオープン、価格帯は以前通り

Zara reopens in Russia under new name



Do you remember Zara (and other companies) exiting Russia? Well, they left, but there is a nuance: Zara, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti and other retail chains are re-opening under new names - Maag, Dub, Ecru, and Vilet. pic.twitter.com/U1l0qXt6U9