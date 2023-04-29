日本
米軍が相次ぐヘリの墜落事故を受け演習を中止
米軍が相次ぐヘリの墜落事故を受け演習を中止
米国で軍用ヘリの墜落事故が相次ぎ、あわせて12人が死亡したことを受け、 米陸軍はヘリの演習を中止した。 2023年4月29日, Sputnik 日本
2023-04-29T15:53+0900
2023-04-29T15:53+0900
発表によると、しかるべき訓練が完了するまであらゆるパイロットの運転を中止させるという。ただし、非常事態のミッションに参加するパイロットは例外とのこと。アラスカ州では先に、米軍のヘリ2機（AH-64 Apache）が墜落し、3人が死亡していた。また3月にはケンタッキー州でヘリ2機（HH-60 Black Hawk）が衝突し、9人が死亡していた。
2023年4月29日, 15:53
米国で軍用ヘリの墜落事故が相次ぎ、あわせて12人が死亡したことを受け、 米陸軍はヘリの演習を中止した。
発表によると、しかるべき訓練が完了するまであらゆるパイロットの運転を中止させるという。ただし、非常事態のミッションに参加するパイロットは例外とのこと。
アラスカ州では先に、米軍のヘリ2機（AH-64 Apache）が墜落し、3人が死亡していた。
また3月にはケンタッキー州でヘリ2機（HH-60 Black Hawk）が衝突し、9人が死亡していた。
