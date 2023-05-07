米テキサス州で銃の乱射事件、9人死亡
テキサス州アレン市のショッピングモールで銃の乱射事件が起こり、9人が死亡したほか、7人が負傷した。CBSニュースが地元警察の発表を引用して報じた。
すでにジョー・バイデン大統領はこの発砲事件について報告を受け取っている。
Live footage of the Mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Allen Texas. pic.twitter.com/crVR3H4pCe— FIDEL CACHE FLOW (@FidelCacheFlow) May 6, 2023
乱射事件はアレン・プレミアム・アウトレットで現地時間の6日午前に発生した。容疑者は死亡が確認されている。
Censored video showing the mass shooting suspect dead on the floor on the site of Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. The suspect, who appears to be white, and possibly in his early 20s, is seen wearing tactical clothing. pic.twitter.com/EvfZXOSyYO— Global Affairs (@OurEarthAffairs) May 7, 2023
負傷者7人のうち3人は重体、残る4人の容態は安定しているという。