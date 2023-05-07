日本
米テキサス州で銃の乱射事件、9人死亡
米テキサス州で銃の乱射事件、9人死亡
テキサス州アレン市のショッピングモールで銃の乱射事件が起こり、9人が死亡したほか、7人が負傷した。CBSニュースが地元警察の発表を引用して報じた。
テロ事件
災害・事故・事件
米国
すでにジョー・バイデン大統領はこの発砲事件について報告を受け取っている。乱射事件はアレン・プレミアム・アウトレットで現地時間の6日午前に発生した。容疑者は死亡が確認されている。負傷者7人のうち3人は重体、残る4人の容態は安定しているという。
米テキサス州で銃の乱射事件、9人死亡

2023年5月7日, 12:21
テキサス州アレン市のショッピングモールで銃の乱射事件が起こり、9人が死亡したほか、7人が負傷した。CBSニュースが地元警察の発表を引用して報じた。
すでにジョー・バイデン大統領はこの発砲事件について報告を受け取っている。
乱射事件はアレン・プレミアム・アウトレットで現地時間の6日午前に発生した。容疑者は死亡が確認されている。
負傷者7人のうち3人は重体、残る4人の容態は安定しているという。
