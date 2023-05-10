仏AFP通信の記者が激戦地アルチョモスクで死亡
2023年5月10日, 09:03 (更新: 2023年5月10日, 09:06)
AFP通信は露ドネツク人民共和国の激戦地、アルチョモフスク（ウクライナではバフムト）で自社の記者、アルマン・ソリデンさんが死亡したことを発表した。
AFP通信によると、アルマンさんはアルチョモフスクのチャソフ・ヤル（チャスィフ・ヤル）という集落にいたところ、砲撃を受けて死亡したという。アルマンさんは戦場でビデオ・ジャーナリストとして活躍していた。アルマンさんには他に4人の同僚が同行していたものの、いずれも負傷していないとのこと。
"His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine."— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 9, 2023
-- @AFP chairman Fabrice Fries, on the death of Arman Soldin
Full story: https://t.co/SoRzQQo11C pic.twitter.com/UIHGgYmLY0
アルマンさんは2022年9月以降、ロシアとウクライナの戦場で活動してきた。
Heart-warming ❤️— UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) May 5, 2023
🇫🇷journalist @ArmanSoldin and his team rescued a hedgehog from a trench in 🇺🇦
The team found it barely alive, gave it some water and took it to a safe place. They fed the animal and let it recover for a couple of days before releasing it into the wild🦔 pic.twitter.com/qzulIZvULR
