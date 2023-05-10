日本
仏AFP通信の記者が激戦地アルチョモスクで死亡
仏AFP通信の記者が激戦地アルチョモスクで死亡
AFP通信は露ドネツク人民共和国の激戦地、アルチョモフスク（ウクライナではバフムト）で自社の記者、アルマン・ソリデンさんが死亡したことを発表した。
2023-05-10T09:03+0900
2023-05-10T09:06+0900
ロシア
ウクライナ
ウクライナ危機
AFP通信によると、アルマンさんはアルチョモフスクのチャソフ・ヤル（チャスィフ・ヤル）という集落にいたところ、砲撃を受けて死亡したという。アルマンさんは戦場でビデオ・ジャーナリストとして活躍していた。アルマンさんには他に4人の同僚が同行していたものの、いずれも負傷していないとのこと。アルマンさんは2022年9月以降、ロシアとウクライナの戦場で活動してきた。関連ニュース
ウクライナ
ニュース
jp_JP
ロシア, ウクライナ, ウクライナ危機
ロシア, ウクライナ, ウクライナ危機

仏AFP通信の記者が激戦地アルチョモスクで死亡

2023年5月10日, 09:03 (更新: 2023年5月10日, 09:06)
© Fotolia / Leonid Shtandel /
仏AFP通信の記者が激戦地アルチョモスクで死亡 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 10.05.2023
© Fotolia / Leonid Shtandel /
AFP通信は露ドネツク人民共和国の激戦地、アルチョモフスク（ウクライナではバフムト）で自社の記者、アルマン・ソリデンさんが死亡したことを発表した。
AFP通信によると、アルマンさんはアルチョモフスクのチャソフ・ヤル（チャスィフ・ヤル）という集落にいたところ、砲撃を受けて死亡したという。アルマンさんは戦場でビデオ・ジャーナリストとして活躍していた。アルマンさんには他に4人の同僚が同行していたものの、いずれも負傷していないとのこと。
アルマンさんは2022年9月以降、ロシアとウクライナの戦場で活動してきた。
【ライブ】モスクワの赤の広場で「戦勝記念日」の軍事パレード
米国　1600億円超のウクライナ新軍事支援を発表
ニュース一覧
