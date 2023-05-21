コストルナヤが婚約を発表！ 果たしてそのお相手は？
2023年5月21日, 09:02 (更新: 2023年5月21日, 09:06)
ロシアのアリョーナ・コストルナヤ選手が婚約を発表した。そのお相手とは。
コストルナヤ選手はSNS に婚約指輪を公開した。公開された写真に選手は次のようにコメントした。
「2023年5月15日は私たちが正式にスポーツのペアとなったことの他に、ゴーシャが雲を飛び越えるようなプロポーズをしたことで思い出となりました」
Oops.. The intrigue did not work out. (Many thanks, dear journalists)— aliona kostornaia updates (@kostoupdates) May 20, 2023
✨15.05.2023✨will really be remembered not only by the fact that we are officially a new sports couple, but also by the proposal made by Gosha above the clouds 😘.
(from aliona's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7DlZZDqe8l
ゴーシャとはシングルからペアに転向したコストルナヤ選手のパートナー、ゲオルギー・クニツァ選手の愛称。
Kunitsa spoke about his proposal: "I was afraid to hear no."— aliona kostornaia updates (@kostoupdates) May 20, 2023
Q: Gosh, what is the role of my pressure? In our previous interview I asked if you would propose.
G: Your pressure was not there, because even then (April) I bought rings and planned everything in advance. pic.twitter.com/GdcQGsAyZo
2023年2月にコストルナヤ選手はクニツァ選手とペアを結成し、セルゲイ・ロスリャコフ・コーチのもとでトレーニングを開始していた。
