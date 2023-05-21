日本
ロシアのアリョーナ・コストルナヤ選手が婚約を発表した。そのお相手とは。
フィギュア特集
ロシア
スポーツ
アリョーナ・コストルナヤ
コストルナヤが婚約を発表！　果たしてそのお相手は？

2023年5月21日, 09:02 (更新: 2023年5月21日, 09:06)
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / メディアバンクへ移行コストルナヤが婚約を発表！　果たしてそのお相手は？
コストルナヤが婚約を発表！　果たしてそのお相手は？ - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 21.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
メディアバンクへ移行
ロシアのアリョーナ・コストルナヤ選手が婚約を発表した。そのお相手とは。
コストルナヤ選手はSNS に婚約指輪を公開した。公開された写真に選手は次のようにコメントした。

「2023年5月15日は私たちが正式にスポーツのペアとなったことの他に、ゴーシャが雲を飛び越えるようなプロポーズをしたことで思い出となりました」

ゴーシャとはシングルからペアに転向したコストルナヤ選手のパートナー、ゲオルギー・クニツァ選手の愛称。
2023年2月にコストルナヤ選手はクニツァ選手とペアを結成し、セルゲイ・ロスリャコフ・コーチのもとでトレーニングを開始していた。
シェルバコワが手術から完全復帰、ジャンプを全て決める
フィギュア国別対抗戦　日本は3位　米国が優勝
