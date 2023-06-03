インド南東部で列車の衝突事故、死者が233人に拡大
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool / インド南東部で列車の衝突事故、死者が233人に拡大
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool /
インドのオディシャ州で列車の衝突事故が発生し、233人の死亡が確認された。ロイター通信が報じた。
列車の事故はバラソル市の近くで発生した。
The death toll in the Train accident in Odisha has gone up to 120, 350 seriously injured. Deads even don’t get a little respect! pic.twitter.com/QhTyLsrZm4— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 2, 2023
鉄道会社の情報によると、10両から12両の車両が貨物列車と衝突し、脱線したという。脱線した車両は反対側の線路に放り出されていた。そこへ別の列車が突っ込み、新たに3両から4両の車両が脱線した。
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue operations underway— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
The current death toll stands at 233 pic.twitter.com/H1aMrr3zxR