インド南東部で列車の衝突事故、死者が233人に拡大
インドのオディシャ州で列車の衝突事故が発生し、233人の死亡が確認された。ロイター通信が報じた。
2023年6月3日
2023-06-03T10:19+0900
インド
事故
列車の事故はバラソル市の近くで発生した。鉄道会社の情報によると、10両から12両の車両が貨物列車と衝突し、脱線したという。脱線した車両は反対側の線路に放り出されていた。そこへ別の列車が突っ込み、新たに3両から4両の車両が脱線した。
2023年6月3日, 10:19
インドのオディシャ州で列車の衝突事故が発生し、233人の死亡が確認された。ロイター通信が報じた。
列車の事故はバラソル市の近くで発生した。
鉄道会社の情報によると、10両から12両の車両が貨物列車と衝突し、脱線したという。脱線した車両は反対側の線路に放り出されていた。そこへ別の列車が突っ込み、新たに3両から4両の車両が脱線した。
