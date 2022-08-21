日本
インドの土砂崩れで22人死亡、6人行方不明
インドの土砂崩れで22人死亡、6人行方不明
インド北部のヒマーチャル・プラデーシュ州では降り続いた長雨により土砂崩れや洪水が発生し、少なくとも22人が死亡した。現地紙インディア・トゥデイが報じた。
報道によると、22人が死亡し、6人が行方不明となっている。また、少なくとも10人が負傷したという。州内では743箇所で道路が遮断されているとのこと。関連ニュース
インドの土砂崩れで22人死亡、6人行方不明

2022年8月21日, 08:43
インドの土砂崩れで22人死亡、6人行方不明
インドの土砂崩れで22人死亡、6人行方不明 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 21.08.2022
© Fotolia / Archimede
インド北部のヒマーチャル・プラデーシュ州では降り続いた長雨により土砂崩れや洪水が発生し、少なくとも22人が死亡した。現地紙インディア・トゥデイが報じた。
報道によると、22人が死亡し、6人が行方不明となっている。
また、少なくとも10人が負傷したという。
州内では743箇所で道路が遮断されているとのこと。
