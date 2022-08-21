インドの土砂崩れで22人死亡、6人行方不明
インド北部のヒマーチャル・プラデーシュ州では降り続いた長雨により土砂崩れや洪水が発生し、少なくとも22人が死亡した。現地紙インディア・トゥデイが報じた。
報道によると、22人が死亡し、6人が行方不明となっている。
Heavy rains have caused severe floods in #Himachal_Pradesh, northern #India. The torrents destroyed the trusses of the railway bridge.— خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) August 20, 2022
According to the authorities, at least 22 people have died, and five others are missing.
Rain is expected to last until August 25. pic.twitter.com/xj3H9HB3Hi
また、少なくとも10人が負傷したという。
Dangerous video of landslide from Bageshwar, large part of the mountain collapsed in Saryu river in few seconds. #landslide #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/rAtM8Wbv1g— Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) August 20, 2022
州内では743箇所で道路が遮断されているとのこと。
Heavy rain and cloudbursts cause landslides in Himachal Pradesh— Transcontinental Times (@Transctimes) August 13, 2022
A major portion of a bridge collapse on Kalka - Shimla Highway #HimachalPradesh #Landslide #Cloudburst #India pic.twitter.com/TbzDYqdaQK
