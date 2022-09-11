日本
https://sputniknews.jp/20220911/3-12861353.html
アフガニスタンでブラックホークが墜落、3人死亡
アフガニスタンでブラックホークが墜落、3人死亡
アフガニスタンの首都カブールで戦闘ヘリ「ブラック・ホーク」が墜落し、3人が死亡したほか、5人が負傷した。アフガニスタン国防省の発表で明らかになった。
2022-09-11T07:49+0900
2022-09-11T07:49+0900
アフガニスタン
事故は10日に行われた訓練飛行中に発生した。事故の原因は故障だという。アフガニスタン空軍の元技術担当者によると、ヘリなどの定期的な検査は実施されていないほか、パイロットはプロではないという。関連ニュース
アフガニスタン
アフガニスタン
アフガニスタン

アフガニスタンでブラックホークが墜落、3人死亡

2022年9月11日, 07:49
アフガニスタンでブラックホークが墜落、3人死亡
アフガニスタンでブラックホークが墜落、3人死亡 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 11.09.2022
アフガニスタンの首都カブールで戦闘ヘリ「ブラック・ホーク」が墜落し、3人が死亡したほか、5人が負傷した。アフガニスタン国防省の発表で明らかになった。
事故は10日に行われた訓練飛行中に発生した。事故の原因は故障だという。
アフガニスタン空軍の元技術担当者によると、ヘリなどの定期的な検査は実施されていないほか、パイロットはプロではないという。
