アフガニスタンでブラックホークが墜落、3人死亡
アフガニスタンの首都カブールで戦闘ヘリ「ブラック・ホーク」が墜落し、3人が死亡したほか、5人が負傷した。アフガニスタン国防省の発表で明らかになった。
事故は10日に行われた訓練飛行中に発生した。事故の原因は故障だという。
Taliban lost a UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter today. Footage shows the moment of crash of the former Afghanistan Air Force helicopter in Marshal military academy of Kabul today. 8 people have lost their lives including pilot & co-pilot of this helicopter. Your tax dollars at work. pic.twitter.com/UtNsOKaXIX— Arab News Today (@ArabNewsToday) September 10, 2022
アフガニスタン空軍の元技術担当者によると、ヘリなどの定期的な検査は実施されていないほか、パイロットはプロではないという。
関連ニュース