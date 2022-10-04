日本
米フロリダ州直撃のハリケーン「イアン」　死者数100人に
米フロリダ州直撃のハリケーン「イアン」　死者数100人に
米南部フロリダ州を直撃したハリケーン「イアン」による死亡者の数は3日、少なくとも100人に上った。CNNが伝えている。 2022年10月4日, Sputnik 日本
米国
ハリケーン
災害・事故・事件
CNNの報道によると、死亡者は少なくとも同州10の郡で確認され、南西部リー郡で最多となる54人の死亡が確認された。先に、ノースカロライナ州には9月30日にサウスカロライナ州沿岸を襲ったハリケーンが移動してきたことにより、さらに4人の死亡が報告されている。ハリケーン「イアン」は9月29日、フロリダ州南西部を直撃。広い囲で建物の損壊や洪水が発生し、250万人以上が停電の被害に遭った。インターネット通信や空港の運営に影響を与えた。フロリダ州のロン・デサンティス州知事は発生した被害について「歴史的」規模とコメント。州内では500年に1度とされる洪水も発生した。
米国, ハリケーン, 災害・事故・事件
米国, ハリケーン, 災害・事故・事件

米フロリダ州直撃のハリケーン「イアン」　死者数100人に

2022年10月4日, 08:31 (更新: 2022年10月4日, 08:39)
米南部フロリダ州を直撃したハリケーン「イアン」による死亡者の数は3日、少なくとも100人に上った。CNNが伝えている。
CNNの報道によると、死亡者は少なくとも同州10の郡で確認され、南西部リー郡で最多となる54人の死亡が確認された。
先に、ノースカロライナ州には9月30日にサウスカロライナ州沿岸を襲ったハリケーンが移動してきたことにより、さらに4人の死亡が報告されている。
ハリケーン「イアン」は9月29日、フロリダ州南西部を直撃。広い囲で建物の損壊や洪水が発生し、250万人以上が停電の被害に遭った。インターネット通信や空港の運営に影響を与えた。フロリダ州のロン・デサンティス州知事は発生した被害について「歴史的」規模とコメント。州内では500年に1度とされる洪水も発生した。
