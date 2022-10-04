米フロリダ州直撃のハリケーン「イアン」 死者数100人に
2022年10月4日, 08:31 (更新: 2022年10月4日, 08:39)
© AP Photo / Mary Martinハリケーン「イアン」
© AP Photo / Mary Martin
米南部フロリダ州を直撃したハリケーン「イアン」による死亡者の数は3日、少なくとも100人に上った。CNNが伝えている。
CNNの報道によると、死亡者は少なくとも同州10の郡で確認され、南西部リー郡で最多となる54人の死亡が確認された。
Footage from home security cameras caught scenes on the ground as Hurricane Ian struck Florida, capturing palm trees rippling like flags, wildlife taking refuge on porches and storm surge swallowing cars. https://t.co/gLlvoJVyKB pic.twitter.com/fnRAHk1EEw— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 3, 2022
先に、ノースカロライナ州には9月30日にサウスカロライナ州沿岸を襲ったハリケーンが移動してきたことにより、さらに4人の死亡が報告されている。
We live on the beach in Naples, Florida. We stayed through the Hurricane Ian. Thought I'd share a rather notable photo from the experience... pic.twitter.com/LziDWoVN78— Dixie Whatley (@bothcoasts) October 1, 2022
ハリケーン「イアン」は9月29日、フロリダ州南西部を直撃。広い囲で建物の損壊や洪水が発生し、250万人以上が停電の被害に遭った。インターネット通信や空港の運営に影響を与えた。フロリダ州のロン・デサンティス州知事は発生した被害について「歴史的」規模とコメント。州内では500年に1度とされる洪水も発生した。