イスラエルがシリア首都を空爆
2022年10月22日, 07:46 (更新: 2022年10月22日, 07:50)
イスラエル軍はシリアの首都ダマスカス、及びその近郊一帯に空爆を行った。シリア軍の地対空防衛システムがミサイルの迎撃を行った。シリア国営テレビ通信Ikhbariyaが報じた。
報道によると、首都では爆音が鳴り響いていたという。
Syria intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital #Damascus, Syrian state media reported.— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) October 21, 2022
"Our air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike in the airspace of Damascus and the southern region," Syria's official news agency #SANA said.#Syria #Israel pic.twitter.com/70MExR4RDa
攻撃はイスラエル空軍によるものと報じられている。
