イスラエルがシリア首都を空爆
イスラエルがシリア首都を空爆
イスラエル軍はシリアの首都ダマスカス、及びその近郊一帯に空爆を行った。シリア軍の地対空防衛システムがミサイルの迎撃を行った。シリア国営テレビ通信Ikhbariyaが報じた。 2022年10月22日
報道によると、首都では爆音が鳴り響いていたという。攻撃はイスラエル空軍によるものと報じられている。
イスラエル軍はシリアの首都ダマスカス、及びその近郊一帯に空爆を行った。シリア軍の地対空防衛システムがミサイルの迎撃を行った。シリア国営テレビ通信Ikhbariyaが報じた。
報道によると、首都では爆音が鳴り響いていたという。
攻撃はイスラエル空軍によるものと報じられている。
