イラン南西部でテロ、4人死亡
イラン南西部フゼスタン州イゼでテロが発生し、4人が死亡した。
イゼで発生したテロの結果、これまでに4人が死亡したほか、6人の負傷が確認されている。報道によると、複数の実行犯による犯行で、市民や警察職員に向かって突如、発砲したという。
⚠️ ‼️🏴☠️🇮🇷 TRT World: At least four people killed in terrorist attack in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan pic.twitter.com/L0xIL8oiuF— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) November 16, 2022
この日、イゼでは大規模な抗議活動が行われていた。
Iranian protesters have torched the Shia seminary of Izeh in Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran, on Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/oVvZ3mNfO7— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 16, 2022
関連ニュース