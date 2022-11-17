日本
イラン南西部でテロ、4人死亡
イラン南西部でテロ、4人死亡
イラン南西部フゼスタン州イゼでテロが発生し、4人が死亡した。 2022年11月17日, Sputnik 日本
イゼで発生したテロの結果、これまでに4人が死亡したほか、6人の負傷が確認されている。報道によると、複数の実行犯による犯行で、市民や警察職員に向かって突如、発砲したという。この日、イゼでは大規模な抗議活動が行われていた。
イラン
イラン
イラン

イラン南西部でテロ、4人死亡

2022年11月17日, 08:16
© Fotolia / Archimedeイラン南西部でテロ、4人死亡
イラン南西部でテロ、4人死亡 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 17.11.2022
© Fotolia / Archimede
イラン南西部フゼスタン州イゼでテロが発生し、4人が死亡した。
イゼで発生したテロの結果、これまでに4人が死亡したほか、6人の負傷が確認されている。報道によると、複数の実行犯による犯行で、市民や警察職員に向かって突如、発砲したという。
この日、イゼでは大規模な抗議活動が行われていた。
関連ニュース
トルコ・イスタンブールのファティ地区で爆発
イスタンブールでの爆発　女1人による犯行の疑い＝トルコ法務相
