フィギュアGPシリーズ第4戦フィンランド大会　SPが終了

Mai Mihara performed her short program “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” at GP Espoo 2022. ⬇️



2A, 3F, 3Lz+3T



Short program score: 73.58(TES: 39.48 PCS:34.10)



*The first part of the program was not shown on the livestream.#三原舞依 #MaiMihara pic.twitter.com/kRnuVVrb6q