日本
フィギュア特集
フィギュアGPファイナルのSP、男子シングルとペアで日本勢がリード
フィギュアGPファイナルのSP、男子シングルとペアで日本勢がリード
イタリア・トリノで開催されているフィギュアスケートのグランプリファイナルではショートプログラム（SP）の演技が終了し、日本の宇野昌磨選手と三浦／木原ペアが首位で発進した。 2022年12月9日, Sputnik 日本
フィギュア特集
スポーツ
フィギュアスケート
宇野選手はSPで99.99ポイントを獲得し、首位で発進した。2位と3位もそれぞれ日本勢で、山本草太選手（94.86）、三浦佳生選手（87.07）が続いている。 米国の新星イリヤ・マリニン選手は5位（80.10）の発進となった。日本勢はペアでも首位で発進した。三浦・木原組は78.08ポイントで、自己ベストの78.25ポイントに迫る高得点だった。
ニュース
スポーツ, フィギュアスケート
フィギュアGPファイナルのSP、男子シングルとペアで日本勢がリード

© Sputnik / Nina Zotina / メディアバンクへ移行フィギュアGPファイナルのSP、男子シングルとペアで日本勢がリード
イタリア・トリノで開催されているフィギュアスケートのグランプリファイナルではショートプログラム（SP）の演技が終了し、日本の宇野昌磨選手と三浦／木原ペアが首位で発進した。
宇野選手はSPで99.99ポイントを獲得し、首位で発進した。
2位と3位もそれぞれ日本勢で、山本草太選手（94.86）、三浦佳生選手（87.07）が続いている。
米国の新星イリヤ・マリニン選手は5位（80.10）の発進となった。
日本勢はペアでも首位で発進した。
三浦・木原組は78.08ポイントで、自己ベストの78.25ポイントに迫る高得点だった。
フィギュアスケート　ロシアジャンプ個人選手権　優勝はカミラ・ワリエワ
タチアナ・ミーシナコーチ、トゥクタミシェワのグランプリ第6戦優勝について　「年齢は関係ない」
