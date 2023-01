軽戦車の供与を決めたフランスは一線を越えた＝英紙

AMX-10RC with its 3-axis (tilt forward/backwards, tilt left/right, raise/lower hull) hydro-pneumatic suspension, & skid-steering (vehicle turns obtained by difference in speeds of left & right wheels) is surely an interesting platform.



