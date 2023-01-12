イラン政府が英国の「スパイ」に死刑宣告、英外相が刑執行中止を呼びかけ
ジェームズ・クレバリー英外相はイラン政府に対し、英国とイランの二重国籍を持つアリ・レザ・アクバリ氏の処刑中止を呼びかけた。同氏は英国のスパイとしてイラン国内で死刑宣告を受けている。
クレバリー外相はTwitterへの投稿で、イラン政府の判断には政治的背景があるとして抗議した。
Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him.— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 11, 2023
This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life.
先にイラン情報省は戦略研究センターの創設者で元イラン国防次官のアリ・レザ・アクバリ氏が死刑宣告を受けたと発表していた。
#IEWorld | The judiciary said Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defense minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British intelligence, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported.https://t.co/FoKQnu2Fgw— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 11, 2023
同氏は英国のスパイとしてイラン国内で活動していたとされている。
関連ニュース