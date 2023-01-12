日本
イラン政府が英国の「スパイ」に死刑宣告、英外相が刑執行中止を呼びかけ
イラン政府が英国の「スパイ」に死刑宣告、英外相が刑執行中止を呼びかけ
ジェームズ・クレバリー英外相はイラン政府に対し、英国とイランの二重国籍を持つアリ・レザ・アクバリ氏の処刑中止を呼びかけた。同氏は英国のスパイとしてイラン国内で死刑宣告を受けている。 2023年1月12日, Sputnik 日本
2023-01-12T11:37+0900
2023-01-12T11:37+0900
イラン
英国
政治
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.jp/img/198/37/1983706_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_9347b12ef2d9912504ae085a15a7acf4.jpg
クレバリー外相はTwitterへの投稿で、イラン政府の判断には政治的背景があるとして抗議した。先にイラン情報省は戦略研究センターの創設者で元イラン国防次官のアリ・レザ・アクバリ氏が死刑宣告を受けたと発表していた。同氏は英国のスパイとしてイラン国内で活動していたとされている。
イラン
英国
イラン, 英国, 政治
イラン, 英国, 政治

イラン政府が英国の「スパイ」に死刑宣告、英外相が刑執行中止を呼びかけ

2023年1月12日, 11:37
© Flickr / sean hobsonイラン政府が英国の「スパイ」に死刑宣告、英外相が刑執行中止を呼びかけ
イラン政府が英国の「スパイ」に死刑宣告、英外相が刑執行中止を呼びかけ - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 12.01.2023
© Flickr / sean hobson
ジェームズ・クレバリー英外相はイラン政府に対し、英国とイランの二重国籍を持つアリ・レザ・アクバリ氏の処刑中止を呼びかけた。同氏は英国のスパイとしてイラン国内で死刑宣告を受けている。
クレバリー外相はTwitterへの投稿で、イラン政府の判断には政治的背景があるとして抗議した。
先にイラン情報省は戦略研究センターの創設者で元イラン国防次官のアリ・レザ・アクバリ氏が死刑宣告を受けたと発表していた。
同氏は英国のスパイとしてイラン国内で活動していたとされている。
© 2023 Sputnik.
