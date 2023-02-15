日本
米軍、押収した密輸兵器をウクライナに供与へ＝米紙
米軍、押収した密輸兵器をウクライナに供与へ＝米紙
米軍は中東イエメンで活動する武装組織向けに密輸された兵器を押収し、ウクライナに供与する可能性を検討している。米紙ウォールストリート・ジャーナルが政府消息筋を引用して報じた。
報道によると、米国はウクライナに突撃銃5000丁、弾倉1600万個、対戦車小型ロケットランチャー、信管7000個の供与を検討しているという。これらの武器は直近の数ヶ月にイエメン沖で拿捕された密輸船から押収された兵器で、密輸船はイランとの繋がりが指摘されている。
2023年2月15日, 10:19
米軍は中東イエメンで活動する武装組織向けに密輸された兵器を押収し、ウクライナに供与する可能性を検討している。米紙ウォールストリート・ジャーナルが政府消息筋を引用して報じた。
報道によると、米国はウクライナに突撃銃5000丁、弾倉1600万個、対戦車小型ロケットランチャー、信管7000個の供与を検討しているという。
これらの武器は直近の数ヶ月にイエメン沖で拿捕された密輸船から押収された兵器で、密輸船はイランとの繋がりが指摘されている。
オランダとデンマークが「戦車同盟」を離脱、レオパルト2の供与中止を発表＝独紙
数百両程度の戦車供与でウクライナの状況は変わらない＝露国連大使
