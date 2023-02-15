米軍、押収した密輸兵器をウクライナに供与へ＝米紙
2023年2月15日, 10:19 (更新: 2023年2月15日, 10:22)
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
米軍は中東イエメンで活動する武装組織向けに密輸された兵器を押収し、ウクライナに供与する可能性を検討している。米紙ウォールストリート・ジャーナルが政府消息筋を引用して報じた。
報道によると、米国はウクライナに突撃銃5000丁、弾倉1600万個、対戦車小型ロケットランチャー、信管7000個の供与を検討しているという。
🇺🇸 🇺🇦 The US is discussing the transfer of weapons to Ukraine that were smuggled to rebels in Yemen, but were intercepted, - Wall Street Journal— Ukraine War Now ✙ (@uarealitynow) February 14, 2023
Among the confiscated weapons are 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of ammunition for small arms, anti-tank missiles and more. pic.twitter.com/qUNvnMFb0o
これらの武器は直近の数ヶ月にイエメン沖で拿捕された密輸船から押収された兵器で、密輸船はイランとの繋がりが指摘されている。
