戦後の男たちを魅了した米国のセックス・シンボル、82歳で死去
戦後の男たちを魅了した米国のセックス・シンボル、82歳で死去
戦後の男たちを魅了した米国女優のセックス・シンボル、ラクエル・ウェルチさんが82歳で亡くなった。ラクエルさんは病気を患っていた。遺族の証言をもとに現地メディアTMZが報じた。
ラクウェルさんは1966年の映画『ミクロの決死圏』で注目され、『恐竜100万年』ではビキニコスチュームを纏う原始人を演じて「20世紀最高のグラマー」と称される。『ショーシャンクの空に』ではポスターで登場している。
2023年2月16日, 09:01 (更新: 2023年2月16日, 09:04)
戦後の男たちを魅了した米国女優のセックス・シンボル、ラクエル・ウェルチさんが82歳で亡くなった。ラクエルさんは病気を患っていた。遺族の証言をもとに現地メディアTMZが報じた。
ラクウェルさんは1966年の映画『ミクロの決死圏』で注目され、『恐竜100万年』ではビキニコスチュームを纏う原始人を演じて「20世紀最高のグラマー」と称される。
ショーシャンクの空に』ではポスターで登場している。
