戦後の男たちを魅了した米国のセックス・シンボル、82歳で死去
2023年2月16日, 09:01 (更新: 2023年2月16日, 09:04)
戦後の男たちを魅了した米国女優のセックス・シンボル、ラクエル・ウェルチさんが82歳で亡くなった。ラクエルさんは病気を患っていた。遺族の証言をもとに現地メディアTMZが報じた。
The first Hollywood “sex symbol” to completely blow my mind.— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 15, 2023
Wish I had a chance to meet her.
RIP Raquel Welch. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/t1r8XqtSdB
We are saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actress Raquel Welch, who starred as Loana in Ray Harryhausen's 1966 classic 'One Million Years B.C'. An iconic role which spawned one of the most famous movie posters ever. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/vQW5tj52mk— Ray Harryhausen (@Ray_Harryhausen) February 15, 2023
『ショーシャンクの空に』ではポスターで登場している。
RIP Raquel Welch.— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 15, 2023
An extraordinary legend.
And we'll never forget your instrumental role in helping Andy Dufresne escape Shawshank State Prison. pic.twitter.com/4pJfNzuRo2
関連ニュース