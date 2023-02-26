日本
パプアニューギニアでM6.5の地震
パプアニューギニアでM6.5の地震
パプアニューギニアで26日、マグニチュード6.5の地震が発生した。米地質調査所（USGS）が発表した。 2023年2月26日, Sputnik 日本
2023-02-26T08:20+0900
2023-02-26T08:22+0900
地震
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.jp/img/586/25/5862574_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_5cc483164e8c58a5f0889087c61a8e3d.jpg
地震は日本時間午前6時24分）に観測された。震源地はカンドリアンから南東に58キロ、震源の深さは65キロとされている。この地震に伴う津波警報は発令されていない。
ニュース
地震
地震

パプアニューギニアでM6.5の地震

2023年2月26日, 08:20 (更新: 2023年2月26日, 08:22)
© Depositphotos.com / DestinacigdemパプアニューギニアでM6.5の地震
パプアニューギニアでM6.5の地震 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 26.02.2023
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdem
パプアニューギニアで26日、マグニチュード6.5の地震が発生した。米地質調査所（USGS）が発表した。
地震は日本時間午前6時24分）に観測された。震源地はカンドリアンから南東に58キロ、震源の深さは65キロとされている。
この地震に伴う津波警報は発令されていない。
関連ニュース
20日にトルコ南部で発生した地震、550人以上が負傷
トルコ南東部の地震、建設業関連の171人に逮捕状
