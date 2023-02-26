パプアニューギニアでM6.5の地震
2023年2月26日, 08:20 (更新: 2023年2月26日, 08:22)
© Depositphotos.com / DestinacigdemパプアニューギニアでM6.5の地震
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdem
パプアニューギニアで26日、マグニチュード6.5の地震が発生した。米地質調査所（USGS）が発表した。
地震は日本時間午前6時24分）に観測された。震源地はカンドリアンから南東に58キロ、震源の深さは65キロとされている。
A 6.5 has struck near Papua New Guinea.— 🍁Craig Somerville (@craig144_1) February 25, 2023
“Nations and kingdoms will go to war against each other. People will starve to death, and in some places there will be earthquakes.” (Mat 24:7) pic.twitter.com/YfvY4ejLUt
この地震に伴う津波警報は発令されていない。
関連ニュース