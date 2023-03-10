日本
独ハンブルク　「エホバの証人」施設付近で発砲事件、6人死亡
独ハンブルク　「エホバの証人」施設付近で発砲事件、6人死亡
ドイツのハンブルクでは宗教団体「エホバの証人」（ロシアでは活動禁止の過激派組織）が入居する施設付近で発砲事件が起こり、少なくとも6人が死亡した。犯人は逃亡している。現地メディアが報じた。 2023年3月10日, Sputnik 日本
事件は北部ハンブルクのアルスタードルフで現地時間の9日21時頃に発生し、少なくとも6人が死亡した。犯行現場には救助隊と警察が駆けつけ対応にあたっている。負傷者は24人と報じられている。そのうち7人が重体とのこと。
独ハンブルク　「エホバの証人」施設付近で発砲事件、6人死亡

2023年3月10日, 08:37
ドイツのハンブルクでは宗教団体「エホバの証人」（ロシアでは活動禁止の過激派組織）が入居する施設付近で発砲事件が起こり、少なくとも6人が死亡した。犯人は逃亡している。現地メディアが報じた。
事件は北部ハンブルクのアルスタードルフで現地時間の9日21時頃に発生し、少なくとも6人が死亡した。
犯行現場には救助隊と警察が駆けつけ対応にあたっている。
負傷者は24人と報じられている。そのうち7人が重体とのこと。
