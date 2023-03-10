独ハンブルク 「エホバの証人」施設付近で発砲事件、6人死亡
2023年3月10日, 08:37 (更新: 2023年3月10日, 08:40)
© AP Photo / DPA / Friso Gentsch
ドイツのハンブルクでは宗教団体「エホバの証人」（ロシアでは活動禁止の過激派組織）が入居する施設付近で発砲事件が起こり、少なくとも6人が死亡した。犯人は逃亡している。現地メディアが報じた。
事件は北部ハンブルクのアルスタードルフで現地時間の9日21時頃に発生し、少なくとも6人が死亡した。
🇩🇪At least one gunman opened fire at the center of Jehovah's in the Alsterdorf district of Hamburg at around 9pm local time, leaving at least 6 dead. pic.twitter.com/We3peH4Bsi— frank baeman (@DonBauman61) March 9, 2023
犯行現場には救助隊と警察が駆けつけ対応にあたっている。
🚨 #BREAKING VIDEO: Reports of six people dead in a mass shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg. Police say a large operation is under way in the city's Alsterdorf district. #Hamburg #Germany #BreakingNews— BREAKING (@BreakingVideoHQ) March 9, 2023
負傷者は24人と報じられている。そのうち7人が重体とのこと。