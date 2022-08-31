日本
世界の首脳がゴルバチョフ元ソ連大統領の死を悼む、ロシア国内では複雑な見方

先にロシア国内外のメディアはミハイル・ゴルバチョフ元ソ連大統領（91）の訃報を報じた。生前からの意向により、故人はノボデビチ墓地（露モスクワ市）に眠る妻ライサ・ゴルバチョワさんの隣に埋葬される模様。葬儀の日程は近く遺族が決定する。この訃報を受けロシア国内外から故人の死を悼む声が寄せられている。その一部を紹介する。 2022年8月31日
ゴルバチョフ元大統領は、直近の政治的情勢について言及を避けており、日本の安倍晋三元首相が銃撃を受けて他界した際に寄せた哀悼の意が最後の政治的声明となった。ゴルバチョフ元大統領は2021年10月以降、新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックに関連し、病院で隔離を受けていた。ロシア大統領府のドミトリー・ペスコフ報道官によると、ウラジーミル・プーチン大統領はこの訃報を受け、深い悲しみにあるとし、翌朝にも遺族や友人らに宛てて哀悼の電報を送るとしている。ゴルバチョフ氏の死を受け、世界的政治家や著名人から哀悼の意が遺族に寄せられている。国連のアントニオ・グテーレス事務局長は声明を発表し、次のように記した。フランスのエマニュエル・マクロン大統領はツイッターに投稿し、「ミハイル・ゴルバチョフは平和の男であり、その判断はロシア人に対し、自由の道を切り開いた。欧州の平和に対するその献身は我々の共通の歴史を替えた」と賛美を送った。先に辞任を表明したボリス・ジョンソン首相はツイッターへの投稿で次のように記した。英国首相の座を狙うリズ・トラス外相は同じくツイッターへの投稿で、その功績を高く評価した。シルビオ・ベルルスコーニ元伊首相はツイッターへの投稿で、次のように記した。元カリフォルニア州知事で俳優のアーノルド・シュワルツネッガーさんもツイッターに投稿し、故人の死を悼んだ。欧州委員会のフォン・デア・ライエン委員長もツイッターに投稿し、哀悼の意を表した。ロシア国内ではこの訃報を受け、賛否両論のコメントが寄せられている。ロシア下院国際問題委員会のレオニード・スルツキー委員長はゴルバチョフ氏について、輝かしい人物ではあったものの、複雑で矛盾に満ちた歴史的人物であると評した。ソ連崩壊のプロセスはまさにゴルバチョフ元大統領の時代に始まり、ソ連を世界の政治的地図から消し去ろうとする人物たちに利用されたとスルツキー氏は指摘している。与党「統一ロシア」のオレグ・モロゾフ議員はリアノーボスチ通信の取材に応じた中で、 ゴルバチョフ元大統領最後の日々が後悔とともに過ぎ去った事を信じたいと発言した。モロゾフ議員によると、ゴルバチョフ元大統領は現在の世界秩序を作った人物の一人であり、ロシアがウクライナで特殊軍事作戦を進める中で他界したことは不可思議な一致であるとしている。ロシア共産党のニコライ・コロメイツェフ議員はリアノーボスチ通信の取材に応じた中で、「書記長などではなく、裏切り者だ、幹部による裏切りだった」とゴルバチョフ元大統領を酷評した。これに対し民主派の政党「ヤブロコ（リンゴ）」の設立者、グリゴリー・ヤブリンスキー氏はSNS「テレビラム」に投稿した中で、故人の死を悼んだ。このように記し、ゴルバチョフ氏はわずか6年の大統領在任期間で世界を大きく変化させたと賛美を送った。
世界の首脳がゴルバチョフ元ソ連大統領の死を悼む、ロシア国内では複雑な見方

2022年8月31日, 08:56 (更新: 2022年8月31日, 09:32)
先にロシア国内外のメディアはミハイル・ゴルバチョフ元ソ連大統領（91）の訃報を報じた。生前からの意向により、故人はノボデビチ墓地（露モスクワ市）に眠る妻ライサ・ゴルバチョワさんの隣に埋葬される模様。葬儀の日程は近く遺族が決定する。この訃報を受けロシア国内外から故人の死を悼む声が寄せられている。その一部を紹介する。
ゴルバチョフ元大統領は、直近の政治的情勢について言及を避けており、日本の安倍晋三元首相が銃撃を受けて他界した際に寄せた哀悼の意が最後の政治的声明となった。ゴルバチョフ元大統領は2021年10月以降、新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックに関連し、病院で隔離を受けていた。
ロシア大統領府のドミトリー・ペスコフ報道官によると、ウラジーミル・プーチン大統領はこの訃報を受け、深い悲しみにあるとし、翌朝にも遺族や友人らに宛てて哀悼の電報を送るとしている。
ゴルバチョフ氏の死を受け、世界的政治家や著名人から哀悼の意が遺族に寄せられている。
国連のアントニオ・グテーレス事務局長は声明を発表し、次のように記した。
「彼は政治家として歴史の歩みを変えた唯一の人物である。彼は核戦争を平和に終結させるため、他の誰よりも多くのことを成し遂げた」
フランスのエマニュエル・マクロン大統領はツイッターに投稿し、「ミハイル・ゴルバチョフは平和の男であり、その判断はロシア人に対し、自由の道を切り開いた。欧州の平和に対するその献身は我々の共通の歴史を替えた」と賛美を送った。
先に辞任を表明したボリス・ジョンソン首相はツイッターへの投稿で次のように記した。
「私は彼が核戦争を平和に終結させる上で示した勇敢さと誠実さにいつも感動していた……ソ連社会を開かれたものとしようとするその止む無き欲求は我々全てにとって模範であり続ける」
英国首相の座を狙うリズ・トラス外相は同じくツイッターへの投稿で、その功績を高く評価した。
「ミハイル・ゴルバチョフは傑出した政治家であり、グローバル安全保障と安定に多大な貢献をもたらし、冷戦終結のために西側のリーダーと協働した……協力と平和というこの遺産は残すべきである」
シルビオ・ベルルスコーニ元伊首相はツイッターへの投稿で、次のように記した。
「ミハイル・ゴルバチョフは20世紀の歴史を変えた人物である。国際政治的に困難なこの時代において、彼の慧眼や冷静な判断力は貴重なものだった」
元カリフォルニア州知事で俳優のアーノルド・シュワルツネッガーさんもツイッターに投稿し、故人の死を悼んだ。
「ミハイル・ゴルバチョフは私のヒーローの一人であり、私にとって彼と面会したことは名誉であり、喜びである。 彼を友人と呼ぶことができたことは本当に光栄である。我々はみな、そのファンタスティックな人生から教訓を導き出すことができる」
欧州委員会のフォン・デア・ライエン委員長もツイッターに投稿し、哀悼の意を表した。
「ミハイル・ゴルバチョフは権威を持ち、尊敬されるリーダーだった。彼は核戦争を阻止し、鉄のカーテンを切り落とす上で決定的な役割を担った。これは自由な欧州への道を切り開いた。この遺産は忘れられないものだ」
ミハイル・ゴルバチョフ - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 24.12.2021
集団安全保障の交渉再開はまだ間に合う＝ゴルバチョフ元大統領
2021年12月24日, 12:30
ロシア国内ではこの訃報を受け、賛否両論のコメントが寄せられている。
ロシア下院国際問題委員会のレオニード・スルツキー委員長はゴルバチョフ氏について、輝かしい人物ではあったものの、複雑で矛盾に満ちた歴史的人物であると評した。ソ連崩壊のプロセスはまさにゴルバチョフ元大統領の時代に始まり、ソ連を世界の政治的地図から消し去ろうとする人物たちに利用されたとスルツキー氏は指摘している。
与党「統一ロシア」のオレグ・モロゾフ議員はリアノーボスチ通信の取材に応じた中で、 ゴルバチョフ元大統領最後の日々が後悔とともに過ぎ去った事を信じたいと発言した。モロゾフ議員によると、ゴルバチョフ元大統領は現在の世界秩序を作った人物の一人であり、ロシアがウクライナで特殊軍事作戦を進める中で他界したことは不可思議な一致であるとしている。
ロシア共産党のニコライ・コロメイツェフ議員はリアノーボスチ通信の取材に応じた中で、「書記長などではなく、裏切り者だ、幹部による裏切りだった」とゴルバチョフ元大統領を酷評した。
これに対し民主派の政党「ヤブロコ（リンゴ）」の設立者、グリゴリー・ヤブリンスキー氏はSNS「テレビラム」に投稿した中で、故人の死を悼んだ。
「ゴルバチョフは我々に自由を与えた。彼はロシア、及びその周辺国、そして欧州の大半に暮らす数億人に自由を与えた……自らが生きる時代にこれほどの決定的な影響を与えた人物は歴史的にそう多くはない。そしてゴルバチョフは並々ならぬ権力を有しながらも、自分の国、国民に対し盗みを働かなかった。彼は権力という試練をくぐり抜け、尊厳を守り抜き、偉大な人間であり続けた」
このように記し、ゴルバチョフ氏はわずか6年の大統領在任期間で世界を大きく変化させたと賛美を送った。
