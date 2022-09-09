日本
ペルーでM5.6の地震
ペルーでM5.6の地震
ペルー南部でマグニチュード5.6の地震が発生した。ペルー国立地震学センターが発表した。 2022年9月9日, Sputnik 日本
2022-09-09T08:06+0900
2022-09-09T08:08+0900
ペルー
地震は日本時間で9日6時59分に観測された。震源の深さは29キロ。現在のところ、津波の危険や死傷者、建物の倒壊に関する情報は入っていない。
ペルー
ペルー
ペルー

ペルーでM5.6の地震

2022年9月9日, 08:06
ペルー南部でマグニチュード5.6の地震が発生した。ペルー国立地震学センターが発表した。
地震は日本時間で9日6時59分に観測された。震源の深さは29キロ。
現在のところ、津波の危険や死傷者、建物の倒壊に関する情報は入っていない。
