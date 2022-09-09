ペルーでM5.6の地震
2022年9月9日, 08:06 (更新: 2022年9月9日, 08:08)
ペルー南部でマグニチュード5.6の地震が発生した。ペルー国立地震学センターが発表した。
地震は日本時間で9日6時59分に観測された。震源の深さは29キロ。
#Earthquake (#sismo) possibly felt 8 sec ago in #Peru (detected from @SismoDetector). Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 8, 2022
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/dDLZpO65y2
現在のところ、津波の危険や死傷者、建物の倒壊に関する情報は入っていない。
