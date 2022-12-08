日本
ジャワ島でM6.1の地震
ジャワ島でM6.1の地震
インドネシアのジャワ島でマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
2022-12-08T11:42+0900
2022-12-08T11:42+0900
インドネシア
地震
地震は、日本時間8日9時50分に観測された。震源はジャワ島のボゴル市から40キロ、震源の深さは125キロ。犠牲者についての情報は現時点でない。
インドネシア, 地震
インドネシア, 地震

ジャワ島でM6.1の地震

2022年12月8日, 11:42
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdemジャワ島でM6.1の地震
ジャワ島でM6.1の地震 - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 08.12.2022
© Depositphotos.com / Destinacigdem
インドネシアのジャワ島でマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震は、日本時間8日9時50分に観測された。震源はジャワ島のボゴル市から40キロ、震源の深さは125キロ。
犠牲者についての情報は現時点でない。
