ジャワ島でM6.1の地震

インドネシアのジャワ島でマグニチュード6.1の地震が発生した。欧州地中海地震センター（EMSC）が発表した。
地震は、日本時間8日9時50分に観測された。震源はジャワ島のボゴル市から40キロ、震源の深さは125キロ。
犠牲者についての情報は現時点でない。
