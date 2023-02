ゼレンスキー氏が独メディアに告白、ミンスク合意を遵守する予定は毛頭なかった

🇫🇷🇩🇪🇺🇦🇷🇺"Putin insisted on a quick withdrawal of troops. I explained to him how this is currently being done,and calculated that at the current pace we will need another 20 years.I told him: my father is a professor of mathematics,I know arithmetic well," Zelensky for Der Spiegel pic.twitter.com/0H0oLu9yc2