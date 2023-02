フィギュアスケート　「チャレンジカップ」で日本勢女子が表彰台を独占

Kaori Sakamoto 坂本花織 🇯🇵 🥇228.35:



"There were some dangerous jumps but I gave my all until the end. I could also get over 150 points, so I'm satisfied."



"At Worlds I want to bring to competition what I do in practice,so I think it's important to have high quality practices."