コンゴ東部で洪水、犠牲者が200人以上に拡大
コンゴ民主共和国東部で発生した洪水による犠牲者が200人を超えた。AP通信が南キヴ州政府の発表を引用して報じた。 2023年5月7日, Sputnik 日本
アフリカ
災害・事故・事件
最新情報によると、死者数は203人に達しており、現在も行方不明者の捜索が続いているという。これまでの報道で死者数は176人と伝えられていた。コンゴでは東部の南キヴ州を襲った集中豪雨により川が氾濫し、洪水が発生した模様。
2023年5月7日, 08:43
© 写真 : Nuria Ortega
コンゴ民主共和国東部で発生した洪水による犠牲者が200人を超えた。AP通信が南キヴ州政府の発表を引用して報じた。
最新情報によると、死者数は203人に達しており、現在も行方不明者の捜索が続いているという。これまでの報道で死者数は176人と伝えられていた。
コンゴでは東部の南キヴ州を襲った集中豪雨により川が氾濫し、洪水が発生した模様。
