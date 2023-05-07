コンゴ東部で洪水、犠牲者が200人以上に拡大
© 写真 : Nuria Ortega
コンゴ民主共和国東部で発生した洪水による犠牲者が200人を超えた。AP通信が南キヴ州政府の発表を引用して報じた。
最新情報によると、死者数は203人に達しており、現在も行方不明者の捜索が続いているという。これまでの報道で死者数は176人と伝えられていた。
At least 176 people have been killed in flash floods in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, a regional official has said. https://t.co/bAnrwxSeH4— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 5, 2023
コンゴでは東部の南キヴ州を襲った集中豪雨により川が氾濫し、洪水が発生した模様。
At least 200 people have been killed in flash floods in eastern DR Congo. Heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow banks. A local civil society member says 227 bodies have been found. In neighboring #Rwanda, floods and landslides have killed at least 130 people. #DRCongo pic.twitter.com/UXD9u1e5RU— CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) May 6, 2023
